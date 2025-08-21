SelectQuote (SLQT) Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Crush Estimates

Shares of SelectQuote Inc SLQT are trading sharply higher Thursday afternoon following the release of the company’s fourth-quarter and full-fiscal-year results, which surpassed analyst expectations.

What To Know: The company announced fourth-quarter revenue of $345.102 million, beating the consensus estimate of $334.086 million. This figure also represents an increase compared to the $307.2 million reported in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

SelectQuote reported an EPS loss of 2 cents, which beat the estimated EPS loss of 17 cents. For the quarter, the company posted a net income of $12.9 million, a significant turnaround from the consolidated net loss of $31 million in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, SelectQuote provided strong guidance for fiscal year 2026, anticipating revenue in the range of $1.650 billion to $1.750 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $120 million and $150 million.

CEO Tim Danker commented on the results, stating, “We are proud to have delivered financial results well in excess of our initial expectations for the 3rd consecutive year”. The positive market reaction reflects investor confidence in the company’s performance and its robust outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SLQT shares are trading higher by 38.75% to $2.53 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.86 and a 52-week low of $1.62.

Image: Shutterstock