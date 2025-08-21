S&P 500 Moves Lower; Walmart Shares Fall After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 50 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.62% to 44,660.91 while the NASDAQ fell 0.74% to 21,016.48. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.66% to 6,353.29.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 0.7% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT fell 4% on Thursday after the company reported mixed second-quarter results and raised its annual outlook.

The retail giant reported adjusted earnings per share of 68 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 74 cents. Quarterly sales of $177.40 billion, up 4.8% year over year, outpaced the Street view of $176.16 billion. Total revenues on a constant currency basis increased 5.6%.

Equities Trading UP



Aptorum Group Limited APM shares shot up 155% to $3.24 after the company announced that New York State’s Department of Health has approved the DiamiR APOE genotyping test.

Equities Trading DOWN

ModivCare Inc. MODV shares dropped 61% to $0.7196. Modivcare filed voluntary Chapter 11 to implement restructuring support agreement backed by more than 90% of first lien lenders and 70% of second lien lender.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $63.06 while gold traded down 0.2% at $3,383.50.

Silver traded up 0.9% to $38.100 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.2% to $4.4335.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.07%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.10%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.18%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.01% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.53% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.65%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.24%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.13% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.17%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless rose by 11,000 from the previous week to 235,000 in the second week of August, compared to market estimates of 225,000.

U.S. existing home sales climbed by 2% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 4.01 million in July.

The S&P Global services PMI fell to 55.4 in August from 55.7 in the previous month.

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.3 in August versus 49.8 in July.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index fell to -0.3 in August compared to 15.9 in the previous month.

