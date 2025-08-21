SelectQuote Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Nutex Health, NIO, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 revenue guidance above estimates.

SelectQuote reported quarterly losses of 2 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 17 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $345.102 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $334.086 million.

SelectQuote shares jumped 45% to $2.66 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Precigen, Inc . PGEN gained 16.6% to $3.7450.

. gained 16.6% to $3.7450. Nutex Health Inc. NUTX rose 14.3% to $106.02 after the company reported a year-over-year increase for preliminary second-quarter financial results.

rose 14.3% to $106.02 after the company reported a year-over-year increase for preliminary second-quarter financial results. X Financial XYF gained 13.6% to $14.53.

gained 13.6% to $14.53. Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY rose 12.7% to $15.76.

rose 12.7% to $15.76. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 12.7% to $3.6299.

gained 12.7% to $3.6299. XPeng Inc. XPEV jumped 12.5% to $22.93.

jumped 12.5% to $22.93. Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX gained 12% to $9.56.

gained 12% to $9.56. CEA Industries Inc. BNC rose 9.6% to $23.05.

rose 9.6% to $23.05. NIO Inc. NIO gained 9.1% to $5.53 after the company announced its flagship ES8 SUV has entered showrooms and is on display in more than 300 retail outlets across China.

gained 9.1% to $5.53 after the company announced its flagship ES8 SUV has entered showrooms and is on display in more than 300 retail outlets across China. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 7.8% to $22.47 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

gained 7.8% to $22.47 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Nordson Corporation NDSN rose 6% to $226.26 after the company beat third-quarter estimates and authorized a $500 million repurchase of outstanding shares.

