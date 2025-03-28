March 28, 2025 8:43 AM 1 min read

This Applied Materials Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays analyst Henning Cosman upgraded the rating for Ferrari N.V. RACE from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ferrari shares closed at $426.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT from Hold to Buy and announced a $195 price target. Applied Materials shares closed at $147.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman upgraded the rating for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $245 to $275. Check Point Software shares closed at $231.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows upgraded Tanger Inc. SKT from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $39 to $40. Tanger shares closed at $32.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Alec Stranahan upgraded the rating for Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $42. Beam Therapeutics shares closed at $22.19 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

