This Applied Materials Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Barclays analyst Henning Cosman upgraded the rating for Ferrari N.V. RACE from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ferrari shares closed at $426.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ferrari shares closed at $426.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis upgraded Applied Materials, Inc . AMAT from Hold to Buy and announced a $195 price target. Applied Materials shares closed at $147.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Hold to Buy and announced a $195 price target. Applied Materials shares closed at $147.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman upgraded the rating for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd . CHKP from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $245 to $275. Check Point Software shares closed at $231.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $245 to $275. Check Point Software shares closed at $231.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows upgraded Tanger Inc. SKT from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $39 to $40. Tanger shares closed at $32.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $39 to $40. Tanger shares closed at $32.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Alec Stranahan upgraded the rating for Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $42. Beam Therapeutics shares closed at $22.19 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AMAT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: