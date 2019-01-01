QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.26 - 9.15
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/736.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.6 - 10.4
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
145.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:56AM
SilverCrest Metals Inc involves in the exploration, development and extraction of silver and other precious metals. The company's properties include Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, and other projects.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SilverCrest Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SilverCrest Metals (SILV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SilverCrest Metals's (SILV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SilverCrest Metals.

Q

What is the target price for SilverCrest Metals (SILV) stock?

A

The latest price target for SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) was reported by Stifel on February 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting SILV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.85% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SilverCrest Metals (SILV)?

A

The stock price for SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) is $8.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SilverCrest Metals (SILV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SilverCrest Metals.

Q

When is SilverCrest Metals (AMEX:SILV) reporting earnings?

A

SilverCrest Metals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is SilverCrest Metals (SILV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SilverCrest Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does SilverCrest Metals (SILV) operate in?

A

SilverCrest Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.