Arlo Technologies, Array Technologies, AirSculpt Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded slightly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 15 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPRY shares surged 82.8% to $8.27 after the company reported the FDA's Advisory Committee voted in support of favorable benefit-risk assessment for neffy in the treatment of severe allergic reactions (Type 1), including anaphylaxis.

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD rose 38.7% to $26.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS shares gained 32.8% to $6.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO rose 24.3% to $8.76 following strong quarterly results.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 21.9% to $223.36 after the company announced the acquisition of Evolar.

Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY rose 16.2% to $22.00 following strong quarterly results.

Pharming Group N.V. PHAR jumped 14.5% to $11.69. Pharming recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share.

Holley Inc. HLLY climbed 12.8% to $3.07. Telsey Advisory Group and Raymond James raised their price targets on the stock.

Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL rose 12.5% to $7.64.

GH Research PLC GHRS climbed 9.2% to $11.11. JMP Securities maintained GH Research with an Outperform and raised the price target from $46 to $49.

Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA gained 8.5% to $3.19.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT surged 8.4% to $9.78.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. SILV rose 8.3% to $7.20 following strong quarterly sales.

Vitru Limited VTRU jumped 8.1% to $16.56 after reporting a share buyback program.

TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC surged 7.9% to $9.41.

News Corporation NWS gained 6.7% to $17.97 following Q3 results.

