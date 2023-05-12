ñol


Arlo Technologies, Array Technologies, AirSculpt Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2023 11:12 AM | 2 min read

U.S. stocks traded slightly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 15 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPRY shares surged 82.8% to $8.27 after the company reported the FDA's Advisory Committee voted in support of favorable benefit-risk assessment for neffy in the treatment of severe allergic reactions (Type 1), including anaphylaxis.
  • Blue Bird Corporation BLBD rose 38.7% to $26.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS shares gained 32.8% to $6.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO rose 24.3% to $8.76 following strong quarterly results.
  • First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 21.9% to $223.36 after the company announced the acquisition of Evolar.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY rose 16.2% to $22.00 following strong quarterly results.
  • Pharming Group N.V. PHAR jumped 14.5% to $11.69. Pharming recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share.
  • Holley Inc. HLLY climbed 12.8% to $3.07. Telsey Advisory Group and Raymond James raised their price targets on the stock.
  • Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL rose 12.5% to $7.64.
  • GH Research PLC GHRS climbed 9.2% to $11.11. JMP Securities maintained GH Research with an Outperform and raised the price target from $46 to $49.
  • Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA gained 8.5% to $3.19.
  • POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT surged 8.4% to $9.78.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. SILV rose 8.3% to $7.20 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Vitru Limited VTRU jumped 8.1% to $16.56 after reporting a share buyback program.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC surged 7.9% to $9.41.
  • News Corporation NWS gained 6.7% to $17.97 following Q3 results.

