Sharing Services Global
(OTCQB:SHRG)
$0.03
At close: Aug 31
$0.0336
0.0036[12.00%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low- - 0.1Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding107.8M / 262.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 74.2KMkt Cap7.9MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.01Total Float-

Sharing Services Global Stock (OTC:SHRG), Dividends

Sharing Services Global issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sharing Services Global generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Sharing Services Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sharing Services Global (SHRG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharing Services Global.

Q
What date did I need to own Sharing Services Global (SHRG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharing Services Global.

Q
How much per share is the next Sharing Services Global (SHRG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharing Services Global.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sharing Services Global (OTCQB:SHRG)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharing Services Global.

