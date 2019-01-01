ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sharing Services Global
(OTCQB:SHRG)
$0.03
At close: Aug 31
$0.0336
0.0036[12.00%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low- - 0.1Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding107.8M / 262.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 74.2KMkt Cap7.9MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.01Total Float-

Sharing Services Global Stock (OTC:SHRG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sharing Services Global reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$5.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sharing Services Global using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Sharing Services Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sharing Services Global (OTCQB:SHRG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Sharing Services Global

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sharing Services Global (OTCQB:SHRG)?
A

There are no earnings for Sharing Services Global

Q
What were Sharing Services Global’s (OTCQB:SHRG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Sharing Services Global

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.