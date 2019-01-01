ñol

Sunstone Hotel Invts
(NYSE:SHO)
12.345
0.065[0.53%]
At close: Jun 2
12.35
0.0050[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.19 - 12.44
52 Week High/Low9.93 - 13.91
Open / Close12.21 / 12.35
Float / Outstanding181M / 215.2M
Vol / Avg.2.6M / 4M
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E33.19
50d Avg. Price11.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float181M

Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO), Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Invts issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sunstone Hotel Invts generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

18.9%

Annual Dividend

$1.7376

Last Dividend

Jun 30, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sunstone Hotel Invts Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunstone Hotel Invts. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on July 15, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO). The last dividend payout was on July 15, 2020 and was $0.43

Q
How much per share is the next Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on July 15, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO)?
A

Sunstone Hotel Invts has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) was $0.43 and was paid out next on July 15, 2020.

