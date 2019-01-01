Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $9.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 0.05 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.14 0.10 0.01 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 53.30M 47.92M 33.75M 21.32M Revenue Actual 56.70M 48.18M 27.83M 20.40M

