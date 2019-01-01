ñol

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs
(NASDAQ:SHIP)
1.185
0.015[1.28%]
Last update: 1:08PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.16 - 1.21
52 Week High/Low0.79 - 1.62
Open / Close1.18 / -
Float / Outstanding175.5M / 178.3M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 3.6M
Mkt Cap211.3M
P/E4.68
50d Avg. Price1.13
Div / Yield0.1/8.55%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.12
Total Float175.5M

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 31

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$29.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$56.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $9.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 0.05 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.14 0.10 0.01 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 53.30M 47.92M 33.75M 21.32M
Revenue Actual 56.70M 48.18M 27.83M 20.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) reporting earnings?
A

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-43.20, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Seanergy Maritime Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:SHIP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $13.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.