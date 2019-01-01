Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Seanergy Maritime Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $9.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.09
|0.05
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.10
|0.01
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|53.30M
|47.92M
|33.75M
|21.32M
|Revenue Actual
|56.70M
|48.18M
|27.83M
|20.40M
Earnings History
