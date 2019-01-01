Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs
Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) was reported by Maxim Group on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting SHIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 114.59% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) was provided by Maxim Group, and Seanergy Maritime Hldgs upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs was filed on October 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $2.50. The current price Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (SHIP) is trading at is $1.17, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
