April 21, 2025 10:21 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 400 Points; Netflix Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 400 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 1.72% to 38,467.82 while the NASDAQ fell 2.52% to 15,875.36. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 5,179.64.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares fell by just 0.5% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares tumbled by 3%.

Top Headline

Netflix Inc. NFLX reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday.

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of $11.04 billion and earnings per share of $6.61.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • Upexi, Inc. UPXI shares shot up 560% to $15.32 after the company announced a private placement with approximately $100 million in gross proceeds.
  • Shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFSgot a boost, surging 93% to $4.12 after gaining 18% on Thursday. SHF Holdings announced a strategic partnership with FundCanna to expand access to capital for cannabis operators.
  • Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. DWTX shares were also up, gaining 62% to $6.91.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. AIEV shares dropped 60% to $0.0541 after the company received delisting notice from the Nasdaq.
  • Shares of Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH were down 51% to $3.32.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB was down, falling 49% to $2.6201.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.9% to $62.78 while gold traded up 3.3% at $3,437.20.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $32.83 on Monday, while copper rose 1.2% to $4.7955.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.30%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.45% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.09%.

Economics

No major economic data is scheduled for release today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

AIEV Logo
AIEVThunder Power Holdings Inc
$0.0565-58.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$2.64-48.8%
DWTX Logo
DWTXDogwood Therapeutics Inc
$6.9261.9%
LXEH Logo
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$3.16-53.8%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$987.001.44%
SHFS Logo
SHFSSHF Holdings Inc
$3.8077.6%
UPXI Logo
UPXIUpexi Inc
$14.92550.1%
Got Questions? Ask
Which tech stocks could rebound after Nasdaq drop?
How will consumer discretionary companies adjust?
Could Netflix fuel interest in streaming stocks?
What impact on cannabis operators from SHF's partnership?
Which healthcare stocks might follow Dogwood's rise?
How does the Nasdaq drop affect small-cap stocks?
Will commodities remain volatile after these changes?
What investment strategies suit falling tech shares?
How will oil prices impact energy stocks?
Are there opportunities in low-performing sectors now?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsEurozoneCommoditiesIntraday UpdateMarketsTrading IdeasMid Morning Market Update

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved