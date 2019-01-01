Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sotera Health
Sotera Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) was reported by Wolfe Research on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting SHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.72% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Sotera Health initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sotera Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sotera Health was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sotera Health (SHC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $26.00. The current price Sotera Health (SHC) is trading at is $21.90, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
