Shore Bancshares
(NASDAQ:SHBI)
20.57
0.26[1.28%]
Last update: 3:32PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low20.04 - 20.58
52 Week High/Low16.25 - 23.19
Open / Close20.26 / -
Float / Outstanding17.6M / 19.8M
Vol / Avg.66.3K / 66.5K
Mkt Cap408.2M
P/E18.3
50d Avg. Price20.01
Div / Yield0.48/2.36%
Payout Ratio43.24
EPS0.28
Total Float17.6M

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI), Dividends

Shore Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shore Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.41%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

May 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Shore Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Shore Bancshares (SHBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shore Bancshares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Shore Bancshares (SHBI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shore Bancshares (SHBI). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Shore Bancshares (SHBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shore Bancshares (SHBI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)?
A

Shore Bancshares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Shore Bancshares (SHBI) was $0.12 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

