Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.490
Quarterly Revenue
$14.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$14.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Sight Sciences using advanced sorting and filters.
Sight Sciences Questions & Answers
When is Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) reporting earnings?
Sight Sciences (SGHT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.83, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Sight Sciences’s (NASDAQ:SGHT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
