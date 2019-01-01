Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sight Sciences
The latest price target for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ: SGHT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting SGHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.37% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ: SGHT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Sight Sciences maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sight Sciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sight Sciences was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sight Sciences (SGHT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $18.00. The current price Sight Sciences (SGHT) is trading at is $9.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
