QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.13/8.47%
52 Wk
1.43 - 1.63
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
22.88
Open
-
P/E
3.67
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd is engaged in the real estate sector. It operates in three segments: Infrastructure facilities, which include investment in toll road projects and water-related businesses; Real estate, which is into property development & investment and hotel operation; and Consumer Products, which manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Its geographical segments are China, Asia, Hong Kong, and others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shanghai Industrial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shanghai Industrial (SGHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shanghai Industrial (OTCPK: SGHIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shanghai Industrial's (SGHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shanghai Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for Shanghai Industrial (SGHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shanghai Industrial

Q

Current Stock Price for Shanghai Industrial (SGHIF)?

A

The stock price for Shanghai Industrial (OTCPK: SGHIF) is $1.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:52:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shanghai Industrial (SGHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shanghai Industrial.

Q

When is Shanghai Industrial (OTCPK:SGHIF) reporting earnings?

A

Shanghai Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shanghai Industrial (SGHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shanghai Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Shanghai Industrial (SGHIF) operate in?

A

Shanghai Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.