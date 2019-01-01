QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.8K
Div / Yield
0.41/1.89%
52 Wk
20.91 - 26.22
Mkt Cap
13.8B
Payout Ratio
23.69
Open
-
P/E
17.46
EPS
63.22
Shares
635.2M
Outstanding
SG Holdings Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides logistics oriented one-stop solutions. The company is also engaged in Real estate to make effective use of real estate and facilities infrastructure centering on logistics, Automobile business in order to manufacture eco-specification vehicles, Human resource business to improve operations and improve service quality by sorting work at delivery bases, and it is also engaged in other business such as finance, IT, and human resource development.

SG Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SG Holdings Co (SGHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SG Holdings Co (OTCPK: SGHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SG Holdings Co's (SGHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SG Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for SG Holdings Co (SGHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SG Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for SG Holdings Co (SGHHF)?

A

The stock price for SG Holdings Co (OTCPK: SGHHF) is $21.774396 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:24:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SG Holdings Co (SGHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SG Holdings Co.

Q

When is SG Holdings Co (OTCPK:SGHHF) reporting earnings?

A

SG Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SG Holdings Co (SGHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SG Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does SG Holdings Co (SGHHF) operate in?

A

SG Holdings Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.