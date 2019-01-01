ñol

Saga Communications
(NASDAQ:SGA)
22.67
-0.15[-0.66%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22.67 - 22.67
52 Week High/Low20.2 - 27.49
Open / Close22.67 / -
Float / Outstanding2.6M / 6.1M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 6.1K
Mkt Cap137.2M
P/E11.89
50d Avg. Price22.89
Div / Yield0.64/2.80%
Payout Ratio33.33
EPS0.2
Total Float2.6M

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Saga Communications reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.200

Quarterly Revenue

$25M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$25M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Saga Communications using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Saga Communications Questions & Answers

Q
When is Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) reporting earnings?
A

Saga Communications (SGA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Saga Communications’s (NASDAQ:SGA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $30.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

