Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$25M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$25M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Saga Communications using advanced sorting and filters.
Saga Communications Questions & Answers
When is Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) reporting earnings?
Saga Communications (SGA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Saga Communications’s (NASDAQ:SGA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $30.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
