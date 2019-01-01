ñol

Simmons First National
(NASDAQ:SFNC)
25.31
0.09[0.36%]
Last update: 11:38AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.03 - 25.31
52 Week High/Low22.89 - 32.76
Open / Close25.21 / -
Float / Outstanding99.6M / 130.7M
Vol / Avg.71.5K / 876K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E10.42
50d Avg. Price25.36
Div / Yield0.76/3.01%
Payout Ratio30.17
EPS0.58
Total Float99.6M

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC), Dividends

Simmons First National issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Simmons First National generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.60%

Annual Dividend

$0.76

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert


Simmons First National Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Simmons First National (SFNC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Simmons First National (SFNC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Simmons First National ($SFNC) will be on July 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Simmons First National (SFNC) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Simmons First National (SFNC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Simmons First National (SFNC) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.19

Q
What is the dividend yield for Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)?
A

The most current yield for Simmons First National (SFNC) is 3.10% and is payable next on July 5, 2022

