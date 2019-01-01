Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.650
Quarterly Revenue
$9.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$9.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Sound Financial Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Sound Financial Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) reporting earnings?
Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Sound Financial Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SFBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.