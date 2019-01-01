Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.370
Quarterly Revenue
$13.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Seven Hills Realty Trust using advanced sorting and filters.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Questions & Answers
When is Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) reporting earnings?
Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Seven Hills Realty Trust’s (NASDAQ:SEVN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
