SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SEMrush Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $17.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.12% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.