Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ: SDIG) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting SDIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 383.87% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ: SDIG) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Stronghold Digital Mining maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Stronghold Digital Mining, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Stronghold Digital Mining was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $15.00. The current price Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) is trading at is $3.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
