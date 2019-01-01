SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.940
Quarterly Revenue
$57.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$57.5M
Earnings History
SandRidge Energy Questions & Answers
When is SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) reporting earnings?
SandRidge Energy (SD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were SandRidge Energy’s (NYSE:SD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $84.9M, which hit the estimate of $84.9M.
