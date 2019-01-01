SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SCYNEXIS beat estimated earnings by 76.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.75.

Revenue was down $11.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 1.71% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.