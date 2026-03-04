The Q4 earnings report for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
SCYNEXIS beat estimated earnings by 31.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $17.67 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 5.48% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at SCYNEXIS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.14
|-0.11
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|147K
|154K
|137K
|7.64M
|Revenue Actual
|334K
|1.36M
|257K
|977K
