The Q4 earnings report for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:20 PM.

Earnings

SCYNEXIS beat estimated earnings by 31.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $17.67 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 5.48% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at SCYNEXIS's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.21 -0.19 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.14 -0.11 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 147K 154K 137K 7.64M Revenue Actual 334K 1.36M 257K 977K

