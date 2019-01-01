L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.570
Quarterly Revenue
$60.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$60.5M
Earnings History
L S Starrett Questions & Answers
When is L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) reporting earnings?
L S Starrett (SCX) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were L S Starrett’s (NYSE:SCX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $54.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
