Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Stellus Cap Investment
Stellus Cap Investment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE: SCM) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting SCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE: SCM) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Stellus Cap Investment upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Stellus Cap Investment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Stellus Cap Investment was filed on November 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) is trading at is $12.87, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.