Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Stellus Cap Investment missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $1.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stellus Cap Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 EPS Actual 0.33 0.31 0.28 0.28 Revenue Estimate 16.41M 15.68M 15.04M 14.28M Revenue Actual 17.56M 17.03M 15.10M 13.99M

