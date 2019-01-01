Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Scholastic
The latest price target for Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) was reported by Stifel on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting SCHL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -35.57% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) was provided by Stifel, and Scholastic maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Scholastic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Scholastic was filed on September 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Scholastic (SCHL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $24.00. The current price Scholastic (SCHL) is trading at is $37.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
