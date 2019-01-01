ñol

Southside Bancshares
(NASDAQ:SBSI)
40.24
00
At close: Jun 1
40.24
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low34.52 - 45.36
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding25.8M / 32.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 104.2K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E12.58
50d Avg. Price39.67
Div / Yield1.36/3.38%
Payout Ratio41.56
EPS0.77
Total Float25.8M

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Southside Bancshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.770

Quarterly Revenue

$59.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$59.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Southside Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was down $295.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.65 0.69 0.68
EPS Actual 0.88 0.90 0.65 1.04
Revenue Estimate 62.76M 60.35M 60.63M 59.85M
Revenue Actual 61.41M 60.98M 56.58M 59.93M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Southside Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) reporting earnings?
A

Southside Bancshares (SBSI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.52.

Q
What were Southside Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:SBSI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $44.7M, which missed the estimate of $50.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.