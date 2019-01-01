Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting SBSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Southside Bancshares initiated their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Southside Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Southside Bancshares was filed on December 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Southside Bancshares (SBSI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $45.00. The current price Southside Bancshares (SBSI) is trading at is $40.24, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.