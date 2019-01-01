Sberbank of Russia PJSC is a full-service bank operating primarily in Russia, but with significant exposure to Central and Eastern European countries. The bank has grown into a universal bank through acquisitions since its historical savings bank origins. Sberbank's principal shareholder is the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, which owns just over half of the bank's outstanding shares. The bank's activities are organized by three main priorities: corporate banking, retail banking, and investment banking. Corporate loans constitute the bulk of the bank's earning assets, mostly to corporations with the largest market capitalizations. The bank's development strategy emphasizes customer service, cost management, and technological modernization.