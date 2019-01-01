ñol

Sabra Health Care REIT
(NASDAQ:SBRA)
13.94
00
At close: Jun 1
13.94
00
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.44 - 19.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding160.3M / 231M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.6M
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price13.32
Div / Yield1.2/8.61%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.18
Total Float160.3M

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sabra Health Care REIT reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.380

Quarterly Revenue

$163.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$163.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sabra Health Care REIT using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Sabra Health Care REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) reporting earnings?
A

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Q
What were Sabra Health Care REIT’s (NASDAQ:SBRA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $64.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

