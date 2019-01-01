Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT
The latest price target for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) was reported by Mizuho on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting SBRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.60% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) was provided by Mizuho, and Sabra Health Care REIT upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sabra Health Care REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sabra Health Care REIT was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $16.00 to $15.00. The current price Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) is trading at is $13.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
