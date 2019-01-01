ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Star Bulk Carriers
(NASDAQ:SBLK)
33.30
0.58[1.77%]
At close: Jun 1
33.37
0.0700[0.21%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low32.31 - 33.8
52 Week High/Low16.56 - 33.99
Open / Close33.36 / 33.3
Float / Outstanding66.5M / 102.7M
Vol / Avg.4.1M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E4.15
50d Avg. Price29.82
Div / Yield5.6/16.82%
Payout Ratio52.99
EPS1.67
Total Float66.5M

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Star Bulk Carriers generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

19.6%

Annual Dividend

$6.6

Last Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Star Bulk Carriers Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Bulk Carriers. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.65 on June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Star Bulk Carriers ($SBLK) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $1.65

Q
What is the dividend yield for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)?
A

Star Bulk Carriers has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) was $1.65 and was paid out next on June 16, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.