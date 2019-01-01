Splash Beverage Group (AMEX:SBEV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Splash Beverage Group (AMEX: SBEV) was reported by EF Hutton on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting SBEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 150.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Splash Beverage Group (AMEX: SBEV) was provided by EF Hutton, and Splash Beverage Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Splash Beverage Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Splash Beverage Group was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) is trading at is $2.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
