Splash Beverage Group (AMEX:SBEV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$3.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.9M
Earnings History
Splash Beverage Group Questions & Answers
When is Splash Beverage Group (AMEX:SBEV) reporting earnings?
Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Splash Beverage Group (AMEX:SBEV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Splash Beverage Group’s (AMEX:SBEV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
