SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-3.940
Quarterly Revenue
$4.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
SharpLink Gaming Questions & Answers
When is SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) reporting earnings?
SharpLink Gaming (SBET) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.94, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were SharpLink Gaming’s (NASDAQ:SBET) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
