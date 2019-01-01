ñol

Saratoga Investment
(NYSE:SAR)
26.42
0.01[0.04%]
At close: Jun 1
27.50
1.0800[4.09%]
PreMarket: 7:58PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23.54 - 30.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.5M / 12.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 35.8K
Mkt Cap320.3M
P/E6.62
50d Avg. Price26.59
Div / Yield2.11/7.99%
Payout Ratio48.12
EPS0.7
Total Float10.5M

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR), Dividends

Saratoga Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Saratoga Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.89%

Annual Dividend

$2.12

Last Dividend

Mar 14

Next Dividend

Jun 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Saratoga Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Saratoga Investment (SAR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 13, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Saratoga Investment (SAR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Saratoga Investment ($SAR) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Saratoga Investment (SAR) shares by June 14, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Saratoga Investment (SAR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Saratoga Investment (SAR) will be on June 13, 2022 and will be $0.53

Q
What is the dividend yield for Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)?
A

The most current yield for Saratoga Investment (SAR) is 8.28% and is payable next on June 29, 2022

