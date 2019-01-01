QQQ
Roto-Gro International Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of patented and proprietary hydroponic Rotational Garden Systems as well as sale and production of advanced automated nutrient delivery and water management systems (Fertigation Systems). The company operates across the agricultural industry providing technology and cultivation solutions for advanced indoor hydroponic growing applications. The main geographic areas that the company operates in are Australia, USA and Canada and has operations in USA and Canada.

Roto-Gro Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roto-Gro Intl (RTGIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roto-Gro Intl (OTCPK: RTGIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Roto-Gro Intl's (RTGIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roto-Gro Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Roto-Gro Intl (RTGIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Roto-Gro Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Roto-Gro Intl (RTGIF)?

A

The stock price for Roto-Gro Intl (OTCPK: RTGIF) is $0.01 last updated Tue Nov 02 2021 15:23:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roto-Gro Intl (RTGIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roto-Gro Intl.

Q

When is Roto-Gro Intl (OTCPK:RTGIF) reporting earnings?

A

Roto-Gro Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roto-Gro Intl (RTGIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roto-Gro Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Roto-Gro Intl (RTGIF) operate in?

A

Roto-Gro Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.