Research Solutions Make Management Changes
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 9:15am   Comments
  • Cloud-based workflow solutions provider Research Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RSSSannounced the appointment of Roy W. Olivier as the interim President and CEO. At the same time, the board searched for a permanent replacement. 
  • He succeeds Peter Derycz, who is transitioning to Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, effective March 29, 2021.
  • Olivier, who is also a board member, previously served as President, CEO, and board member of ARI Network Services (NASDAQ: ARIS).
  • John Regazzi will step down as the current Chairman of the board effective March 29, 2021 and continue as the lead independent director.
  • Price action: RSSS shares closed at $2.19 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

