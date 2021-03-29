Research Solutions Make Management Changes
- Cloud-based workflow solutions provider Research Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RSSS) announced the appointment of Roy W. Olivier as the interim President and CEO. At the same time, the board searched for a permanent replacement.
- He succeeds Peter Derycz, who is transitioning to Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, effective March 29, 2021.
- Olivier, who is also a board member, previously served as President, CEO, and board member of ARI Network Services (NASDAQ: ARIS).
- John Regazzi will step down as the current Chairman of the board effective March 29, 2021 and continue as the lead independent director.
- Price action: RSSS shares closed at $2.19 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Management Tech Media