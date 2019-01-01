ñol

Reliance Steel & Aluminum
(NYSE:RS)
193.535
0.035[0.02%]
At close: Jun 3
193.50
-0.0350[-0.02%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low135.46 - 211.66
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding54.1M / 61.9M
Vol / Avg.0K / 456.6K
Mkt Cap12B
P/E7.39
50d Avg. Price190.31
Div / Yield3.5/1.81%
Payout Ratio11.22
EPS8.46
Total Float54.1M

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Dividends

Reliance Steel & Aluminum issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Reliance Steel & Aluminum generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.84%

Annual Dividend

$3.5

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reliance Steel & Aluminum. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.88 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Reliance Steel & Aluminum ($RS) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.88

Q
What is the dividend yield for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)?
A

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) was $0.88 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

