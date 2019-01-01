Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$2.680
Quarterly Revenue
$1.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Regal Rexnord using advanced sorting and filters.
Regal Rexnord Questions & Answers
When is Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) reporting earnings?
Regal Rexnord (RRX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)?
The Actual EPS was $2.36, which beat the estimate of $2.35.
What were Regal Rexnord’s (NYSE:RRX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $892.7M, which beat the estimate of $887.5M.
