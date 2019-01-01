Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX) was reported by Barclays on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $150.00 expecting RRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.87% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX) was provided by Barclays, and Regal Rexnord maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Regal Rexnord, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Regal Rexnord was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Regal Rexnord (RRX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $170.00 to $150.00. The current price Regal Rexnord (RRX) is trading at is $128.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
