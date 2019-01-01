ñol

Regal Rexnord
(NYSE:RRX)
128.35
-0.16[-0.12%]
At close: Jun 3
128.51
0.1600[0.12%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low116.24 - 176.91
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding66.9M / 67M
Vol / Avg.- / 443.6K
Mkt Cap8.6B
P/E28.12
50d Avg. Price133.51
Div / Yield1.4/1.09%
Payout Ratio28.88
EPS1.86
Total Float66.9M

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX), Dividends

Regal Rexnord issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Regal Rexnord generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.64%

Annual Dividend

$0.76

Last Dividend

Jun 29, 2012

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Regal Rexnord Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Regal Rexnord (RRX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Regal Rexnord (RRX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regal Rexnord (RRX). The last dividend payout was on July 13, 2012 and was $0.19

Q
How much per share is the next Regal Rexnord (RRX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regal Rexnord (RRX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on July 13, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)?
A

The most current yield for Regal Rexnord (RRX) is 1.01% and is payable next on July 14, 2022

