Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.73 per share on revenue of $996.18 million.

• Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $37.65 million.

• Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $110.77 million.

• Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $6.17 billion.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• RTX (NYSE:RTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $21.50 billion.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.07 per share on revenue of $9.77 billion.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $381.79 million.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $838.53 million.

• Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $382.89 million.

• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $7.63 billion.

• GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $10.67 billion.

• Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $118.47 million.

• Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $474.68 million.

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.56 per share on revenue of $109.57 billion.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $67.47 million.

• OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $176.79 million.

• BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $25.42 million.

• United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $275.12 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $14.35 billion.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $898.44 million.

• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $506.12 million.

• Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $129.49 million.

• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.59 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $474.97 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $87.04 million.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $398.92 million.

• Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $27.28 million.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $13.16 billion.

• Zurn Elkay Water Solns (NYSE:ZWS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $419.55 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $131.83 million.

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Community Health System (NYSE:CYH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Chubb (NYSE:CB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.55 per share on revenue of $12.87 billion.

• Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Orrstown Financial Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $55.64 million.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $959.40 million.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $196.11 million.

• Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $107.70 million.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $422.24 million.

• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $752.67 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $71.20 million.

• Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $37.56 million.

• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $273.40 million.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $265.03 million.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $391.11 million.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $277.37 million.

• Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $64.49 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.