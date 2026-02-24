Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Range Resources beat estimated earnings by 18.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was up $62.03 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, resulting in a 5.36% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Range Resources's past performance:
