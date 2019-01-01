Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$85.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$85.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Root using advanced sorting and filters.
Root Questions & Answers
When is Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) reporting earnings?
Root (ROOT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.20, which missed the estimate of $-0.32.
What were Root’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $50.5M, which missed the estimate of $163.6M.
